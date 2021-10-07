Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $30.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.24.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $38.74. 582,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,177,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $40.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.