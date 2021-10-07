Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.24 ($27.34).

FRA DTE opened at €16.66 ($19.60) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.38.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

