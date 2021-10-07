Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $142.98

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €142.98 ($168.21) and traded as low as €141.25 ($166.18). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €143.25 ($168.53), with a volume of 321,951 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €144.61 and its 200-day moving average is €142.98.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

