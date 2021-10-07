Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€629.00” Price Target for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €629.00 ($740.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAA. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €610.78 ($718.56).

FRA:RAA opened at €749.00 ($881.18) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a 50-day moving average of €910.47 and a 200-day moving average of €799.11.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

