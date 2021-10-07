Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Overstock.com worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 4.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

