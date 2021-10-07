Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,120.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.02 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day moving average of $192.33.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

