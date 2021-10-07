Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 41,784 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOOT opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

