Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of API opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

