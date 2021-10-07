Deutsche Bank AG Buys 47,840 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after purchasing an additional 242,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

