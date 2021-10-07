Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,847 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WEX were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in WEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in WEX by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in WEX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of WEX opened at $178.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

