Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $51.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $51.62.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

