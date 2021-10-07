Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 4.5%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.45. 14,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 898,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Get Delek US alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.