Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Up 33.9% in September

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 115,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $47.29 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. The company had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 89.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.