Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,823 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,820% compared to the average daily volume of 147 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCPH. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

