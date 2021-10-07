DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.83.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

DVA traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.13. 753,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

