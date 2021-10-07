Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVDCF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.04. 612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.