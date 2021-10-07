David Brunick Sells 2,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WOW opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 411.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 111,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth about $6,148,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 198,267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 134,190.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 36.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.