Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $157.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.14 and its 200-day moving average is $144.19.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,004,166.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,401 shares in the company, valued at $35,312,504.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $740,498.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,189 shares of company stock worth $18,661,679 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.