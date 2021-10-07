Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 122,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $256.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.65.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
