Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 122,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $256.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

