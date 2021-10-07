DA Davidson Weighs in on Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,112,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth $2,151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

