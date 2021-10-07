CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 29.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CynergisTek by 29.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CynergisTek during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in CynergisTek during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 108,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,332. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 87.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. The business had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

