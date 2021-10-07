CyberMiles Market Cap Tops $6.78 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 22% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $1.66 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00332405 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,005.53 or 1.00117026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00066173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 117.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

