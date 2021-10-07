CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.39

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.60. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 4,040 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $30.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 45.55%.

In other news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,885.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $26,323.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 735,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,484 shares of company stock valued at $222,536 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.