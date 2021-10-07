CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Trading Down 4.8%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 229,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 690,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.22.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 145.30% and a negative net margin of 92.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CV Sciences, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

