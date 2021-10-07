Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 504,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $375.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

CTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

