CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

CURO stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $754.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $105,893.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of CURO Group worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

