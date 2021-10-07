CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Stock Price Down 18.7%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR)’s share price dropped 18.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 75,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 100,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get CURE Pharmaceutical alerts:

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 469.15% and a negative return on equity of 118.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.