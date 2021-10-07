CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the lowest is $3.06 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

CSX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 376,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.