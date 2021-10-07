CSFB Analysts Give Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) a C$72.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.85.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF opened at C$68.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$65.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.83. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$51.59 and a 12 month high of C$68.45. The firm has a market cap of C$40.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.