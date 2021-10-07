CryptEx Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $17.91 or 0.00032606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $7,899.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,925.12 or 0.99967795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 134.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001294 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.00516979 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004730 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

