Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 759,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a twelve month low of $79.90 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $104.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Crown by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Crown by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

