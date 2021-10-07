Crown (CRW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,563.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $1,563.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,043.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.74 or 0.01146743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.08 or 0.00349871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00327933 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00044145 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,155,582 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.