Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.81

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.81 and last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 71889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -13.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.45.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

