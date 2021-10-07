Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.46

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.46 and traded as low as C$17.43. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.66, with a volume of 63,810 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRR.UN. Desjardins lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.55.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.