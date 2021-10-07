Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,629.73

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,629.73 ($99.68) and traded as high as GBX 8,512 ($111.21). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 8,404 ($109.80), with a volume of 338,061 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRDA. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Croda International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,919.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,665.69. The stock has a market cap of £11.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6 shares of company stock valued at $51,384.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

