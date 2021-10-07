Critical Survey: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) & Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Lightspeed POS shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GSE Systems and Lightspeed POS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.50 -$10.54 million N/A N/A Lightspeed POS $221.73 million 53.13 -$124.28 million ($0.65) -135.52

GSE Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lightspeed POS.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Lightspeed POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems -2.11% -5.29% -1.49% Lightspeed POS -50.92% -3.07% -2.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GSE Systems and Lightspeed POS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightspeed POS 1 2 13 0 2.75

Lightspeed POS has a consensus target price of $121.93, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Lightspeed POS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightspeed POS is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Summary

Lightspeed POS beats GSE Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, order-ahead and curbside pickup, point of sale, product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, loyalty, customer management, and tailored financial solutions. The company also offers Lightspeed Loyalty; Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments, a payment processing solution; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells a suite of hardware products to complement its software solutions for the retail and hospitality segments, such as customer facing displays, stands, barcode scanners, receipt printers, cash drawers, payment terminals, and an assortment of other accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as LightSpeed Retail Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed POS Inc. in October 2014. Lightspeed POS Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

