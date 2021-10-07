Critical Contrast: NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) versus Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33

Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 116.07%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Profound Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical $7.30 million 38.34 -$21.62 million ($1.25) -10.98

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Profound Medical.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical -333.25% -30.12% -28.24%

Summary

Profound Medical beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

