Critical Contrast: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 26.50 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -106.10

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Byrna Technologies 0 1 2 1 3.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.85%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.65%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

