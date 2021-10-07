Critical Comparison: Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) & Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landos Biopharma N/A N/A -$30.14 million ($2.47) -6.02 Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 25.45 $7.03 million ($0.75) -12.93

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Landos Biopharma. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landos Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landos Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -39.85% -19.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Landos Biopharma and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landos Biopharma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 92.33%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.26%. Given Landos Biopharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Landos Biopharma is more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company also develops NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1, a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and PX-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and rheumatoid arthritis. Landos Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was founded 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.