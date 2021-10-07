Critical Analysis: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) & Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 86.27 -$14.76 million N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.65 $11.97 million $0.12 289.17

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,224.90% -32.36% -29.19% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 2.87% 1.89% 0.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 4 3 0 2.43

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. Ocean Power Technologies was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants. The Natural Gas business offers electricity and steam from natural gas. The Electric Transmission business relates to the operation of electric transmission lines. The Water business is responsible for desalination plants related activities. The company was founded on December 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.