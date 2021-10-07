Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.24.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.01 million and a P/E ratio of -56.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$3.58.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

