Crescent Park Management L.P. Acquires 181,347 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 181,347 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 7.0% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $47,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

