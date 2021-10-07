Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 397,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 841,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.