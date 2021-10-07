Credit Suisse Group Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $85.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

