Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $611.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Credit Acceptance have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Rise in finance charges, driven by the gradual increase in demand for auto loans, is likely to continue aiding its profitability. Additionally, rise in dealer enrollments and active dealers (despite tough competition) are expected to support revenue growth in the quarters ahead. The company’s steady capital deployment activities are laudable, through which it will likely keep enhancing shareholder value. However, persistently increasing expenses due to a rise in compensation and marketing costs are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent. Worsening credit quality and high levels of debt remain other concerns.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $612.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $584.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.56. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $671.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,325,926 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

