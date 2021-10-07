Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.30.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.28. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

