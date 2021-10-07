Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $143.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

