Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,402 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $2,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $1,807,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 287.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $84.73 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.42 and a 1 year high of $89.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.