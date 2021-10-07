Cqp Rockies Platform Llc Acquires 35,044 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cqp Rockies Platform Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 100 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,090.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 113 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,520.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 167,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CQP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.