Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.23

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 675699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BASE. William Blair started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

